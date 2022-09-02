 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

David Satin

Have you been needing a little shake, rattle, and roll to liven up your nights? If so, then you’ll want to make sure your HBO Max subscription is up to date. “Elvis,” the new biopic about the King and his often-tortured relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, is coming to streaming on Sept. 2. The film was a box office hit for Warner Bros. Discovery, leaving some doubt as to when it would be available on HBO Max. After a 70-day run in theaters and video-on-demand, you’ll finally be able to watch “Elvis” from the comfort of your own home with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Elvis’

About ‘Elvis’

Everyone thinks they know the story of the King of Rock and Roll, but it’s never been seen like this before. Tom Parker was just a traveling showman, working his way through the country and scraping together what little he could. His path led him into one of the poorest parts of Mississippi, where he met a young man named Elvis who was obsessed with the influences of Black musicians on the American music scene at the time. Parker realized the potential of this young man, beginning a partnership that would raise the profiles of both.

The movie follows the life and career of Elvis Presley, guided by Parker to fame and fortune. But what does that journey entail from a human perspective? What toll does it take, and how does a person ensure their legacy will remain after they have spent their entire lives trying to build it?

“Elvis” was directed by Baz Luhrmann, the visionary behind “Moulin Rouge” and “The Great Gatsby.” It stars Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker and breakout star Austin Butler (“The Carrie Diaries”) as Elvis Presley.

Can You Stream ‘Elvis’ For Free?

HBO Max does not offer a standalone free trial of its services. However, Hulu customers now have access to a week long free trial to ad-free HBO Max as an add-on to their Hulu subscription. So if you’re a Hulu customer who’s been on the fence about HBO Max, try it free today!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Elvis’ on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Check out the 'Elvis' trailer:

