How to Watch ‘Being Mary Tyler Moore’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Max will quickly gain a reputation for itself as a home of high-quality documentaries if it keeps going at this pace. The service will debut a new nonfiction film all about the trailblazing life of actress Mary Tyler Moore on Friday, May 26. “Being Mary Tyler Moore” will give viewers a fascinating look at Moore’s life in front of, and behind the camera. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About 'Being Mary Tyler Moore'

With unprecedented access to Mary Tyler Moore’s vast archive, “Being Mary Tyler Moore” chronicles the screen icon whose storied career spanned sixty years. Weaving Moore’s personal narrative with the beats of her professional accomplishments, the film highlights her groundbreaking roles and the indelible impact she had on generations of women who came after her.

Moore’s career broke boundaries in different eras, most notably in her comedic roles as Laura Petrie in the ‘60s sitcom, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and as single career woman Mary Richards on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the ‘70s, both of which put her at the forefront of female representation on television and cemented her as a role model for independent working women.

This film documents the life of a complex artist who shifted the dynamics of how women were portrayed on television, had far-reaching influence on the business through her own production company, and helped affect great change through her work as International Chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

What devices can you use to stream 'Being Mary Tyler Moore'?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Get Started.”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device. 7-Day Free Trial $14.99 / mo. amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign-Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device. Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile.

Click “Account.”

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add Max Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $7.99+ / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of Max

'Being Mary Tyler Moore' Trailer