How to Watch ‘Bel Air’ Series Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Iconic ’90s series, “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” has been rebooted on Peacock. The remake, simply titled “Bel Air,” makes its debut this weekend. “Bel Air” is available to stream beginning on Sunday, February 13 with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

How to Watch ‘Bel Air’ Series Premiere

When: Sunday, February 13

Where: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a Peacock subscription.

About ‘Bel Air’

“Bel Air” retells the story of a teenage Will Smith (Jabari Banks) moving to Beverly Hills to live with his Uncle Phil and Auntie Viv amid some trouble in his West Philly neighborhood. While “Bel Air” features the same “Fresh Prince” characters, there’s a new spin on the original story. It features a more unique, modern perspective with a focus on class, culture, and race.

Starring alongside Banks are Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey (the butler), and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa (Will’s love interest).

Bel-Air February 13, 2022 The journey of a book smart teen whose life is forever transformed when he moves from the streets of west Philadelphia to live with his relatives in one of LA’s wealthiest suburbs.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month).

Can You Stream the ‘Bel Air’ Premiere For Free?

Peacock does not currently offer a free trial. Xfinity and Cox customers can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or the ad-free tier for just $4.99 per month. Peacock’s free tier doesn’t offer access to Peacock Originals, including “Bel Air,” so a paid subscription is required to stream the new series.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV