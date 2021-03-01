How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, & Mobile

Captain Glenn returns for a second season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” on Bravo. The stakes are high as he puts his trust in an all-new crew as they sail along the sparkling coast of Croatia. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Wednesday, February 17 at 9pm ET

TV: Bravo

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Bravo boards the Parsifal III for another charter season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” premiering on Monday, March 1 with a supersized episode from 9pm-10:15pm ET/PT. Shot during August 2020, in the middle of COVID, the crew will still try to provide an unforgettable, luxurious experience for the guests and their over-the-top requests.

This season, Captain Glenn is joined by chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore and deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux. When the chief stew and chef discover they’re on different pages, mistrust and miscommunication makes for an extremely volatile working relationship that impacts everyone on board.

As department heads undermine each other’s authority, arguments trickle down the chains of command as tension reaches an all-time high between the interior and exterior teams. With new safety protocols in place, the crew must stay on the yacht in between charters, blurring the lines professionally and personally, leading to a boat-load of nauti-yachties.

The physicality of working on a sailing yacht brings new challenges to these young, attractive and adventurous yachties who are ready to work hard and play harder.

You can stream the season premiere of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ with a Live TV streaming service, or by tuning in to your local cable provider. Providers that carry Bravo are Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

