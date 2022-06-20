 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Bravo Peacock Below Deck Sailing Yacht

How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Finale For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

After a dramatic and entertaining time aboard the Parsifal III, ““Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 3 is wrapping up. You don’t want to miss the exciting season finale of the Below Deck” spin-off. The 17th episode of the season premieres on Monday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and you can watch the finale live on Bravo with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Finale

You can stream the finale episode the following day on Peacock.

About ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

This season on “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” two crew members dropped out and couldn’t fulfill their duties. When Gabriela Barragan and Tom Pearson left, Barnaby Birkbeck and Scarlett Bentley filled in while Ashley Marti has been focusing on becoming second stew.

Meanwhile, Gary King has found himself in a love triangle with Sydney Zaruba and Alli Dore. Despite his drama with Daisy Kelliher during Season 2, Gary seems to be pretty interested in her this season.

Reunion details for “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” Season 3 have not been revealed, and since the past two reunions have been held virtually, anything is possible for the follow-up to this season.

How to Stream ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 3 finale live on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bravo--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Bravo + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Clip of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.