How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Finale For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

After a dramatic and entertaining time aboard the Parsifal III, "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" season 3 is wrapping up. The exciting season finale of the Below Deck spin-off premieres on Monday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Finale

When: Monday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Bravo

Stream: Watch live with DIRECTV STREAM.

You can stream the finale episode the following day on Peacock.

About ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

This season on “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” two crew members dropped out and couldn’t fulfill their duties. When Gabriela Barragan and Tom Pearson left, Barnaby Birkbeck and Scarlett Bentley filled in while Ashley Marti has been focusing on becoming second stew.

Meanwhile, Gary King has found himself in a love triangle with Sydney Zaruba and Alli Dore. Despite his drama with Daisy Kelliher during Season 2, Gary seems to be pretty interested in her this season.

Reunion details for “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” Season 3 have not been revealed, and since the past two reunions have been held virtually, anything is possible for the follow-up to this season.

