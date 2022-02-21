How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Below Deck” is back with another installment of the Sailing Yacht spin-off and there is a brand new crew stirring up a ton of drama. The “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season three premiere episode, “Tom Foolery,” will broadcast Monday, February 21 at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Premiere

When: Monday, February 21 at 8 PM ET

TV: Bravo

About ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Season 3 of “Sailing Yacht” will have the crew cruising across sunny Spain, entertaining their charter guests while also entertaining the BDSY audience with their drama. Onboard the Parsifal III with Glenn Shephard returning as captain, Gary and Daisy leave their contentious dynamic behind, and resentments between the stews emerge. Chef Marcos is pushed past his limits when cooking at sea. Also, there will be gruesome injuries and a dangerous accident threatens the safety of everyone on board.

Cast:

Captain Glenn Shepard, captain

Daisy Kelliher, chief stew

Gary King, bosun

Marcos Spaziani, chef

Colin MacRae, chief engineer

Gabriela Barragan, 2nd stew

Ashley Marti, 3rd stew

Kelsie Goglia, deckhand

Tom Pearson, deckhand

