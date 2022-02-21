 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Bravo

How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

“Below Deck” is back with another installment of the Sailing Yacht spin-off and there is a brand new crew stirring up a ton of drama. The “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season three premiere episode, “Tom Foolery,” will broadcast Monday, February 21 at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Premiere

About ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Season 3 of “Sailing Yacht” will have the crew cruising across sunny Spain, entertaining their charter guests while also entertaining the BDSY audience with their drama. Onboard the Parsifal III with Glenn Shephard returning as captain, Gary and Daisy leave their contentious dynamic behind, and resentments between the stews emerge. Chef Marcos is pushed past his limits when cooking at sea. Also, there will be gruesome injuries and a dangerous accident threatens the safety of everyone on board.

Cast:

  • Captain Glenn Shepard, captain
  • Daisy Kelliher, chief stew
  • Gary King, bosun
  • Marcos Spaziani, chef
  • Colin MacRae, chief engineer
  • Gabriela Barragan, 2nd stew
  • Ashley Marti, 3rd stew
  • Kelsie Goglia, deckhand
  • Tom Pearson, deckhand

How to Stream ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bravo--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Bravo + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.