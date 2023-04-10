How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 Premiere

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” fans will recognize a few familiar faces this season. Capt. Glenn Shephard, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Chief Engineer Colin MacRae are all back for a new adventure. Rounding out the crew are newcomers Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

This season takes place in Sardinia, Italy, and right off the bat, Capt. Glenn is left with a big task. His leadership style hasn’t been effective so far, and it’s time for a change. With several additions to the crew, there are sure to be plenty of challenges. The more experienced crewmembers must take on the responsibility of showing the amateurs all of the ropes. Plus, as they all get to know each other, there may be arguments, tension, potential romances, and more.

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” Season 4 is bound to be filled with surprises and they aren’t all good. Bravo noted that the crew deals with several complications, including “a near collision, fire, crew rebellion, gruesome guest injury and two different potentially season-ending engine failures.”

Can you watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What is the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 Premiere episode schedule?

One new episode premieres on Bravo each Monday throughout Season 4. The three prior seasons have each been 18 episodes long, so the finale is expected to air on Monday, Aug. 7.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 Premiere?

You can watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

