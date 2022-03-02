How to Watch Best Picture Nominee ‘Drive My Car’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Just in time for the Oscars, the Japanese-language, Academy Award nominated film “Drive My Car” is being released on HBO Max on Wednesday, March 2. You can stream it with a subscription to HBO Max.

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 per month (pre-paid annually) and you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Drive My Car.” Though it isn’t free, HBO Max has a whole host of other offerings for you to to enjoy in addition to this critically acclaimed drama.

The Japanese-language film earned four nods for this year’s Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and International Feature Film. It is the first non-English film — of only six ever — to be nominated for Best Picture by all three major U.S. critics’ groups.

Directed and co-written by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car” is adapted from the short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami and follows a widowed actor/director (Hidetoshi Nishijima) as he mounts a multilingual production of “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima while also dealing with the sudden death of his wife. Throughout the production, he’s chauffeured by a young woman (Toko Miura) and they form an unlikely friendship as they uncover the mysteries that his wife left behind.

Drive My Car August 18, 2021 Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director, still unable, after two years, to cope with the loss of his beloved wife, accepts to direct Uncle Vanja at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman, appointed to drive his car. In between rides, secrets from the past and heartfelt confessions will be unveiled.