How to Watch ‘Betrayal: The Perfect Husband’: Season 1 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Based on the iHeartPodcasts podcast “Betrayal,” a new docuseries, “ Betrayal: The Perfect Husband ” is the shocking true story of a romantic tale that was turned upside down in an instant. Things were perfect between Jen Faison and her husband, Spencer Herron. A terrifying secret brings their love story to a tragic ending and they aren’t the only ones affected. The three-part docuseries begins streaming on-demand on Hulu on Tuesday, July 11. You can watch Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Betrayal: The Perfect Husband’: Season 1 Premiere

“Betrayal: The Perfect Husband” follows a couple, Faison and Herron, who began dating in college. They may appear to have a picture-perfect marriage, but she soon discovers that everything is not as it seems. In a heartbreaking turn of events, Faison stumbles upon details of her husband’s lies, affairs, and criminal sexual assault. To make matters worse, he’s a teacher and has been involved with several different women, including a student. The once-beloved teacher has taken a dark turn, leaving many hurt along the way.

In addition to hearing Faison’s side of the story, viewers will listen to more shocking and emotional stories. The series features first-hand accounts from multiple women previously involved with Herron. One student makes a brave, bold move to stop Herron dead in his tracks and make sure he has no more victims. Throughout the series, Hulu offers details about Faison’s journey toward regaining control of her life amid this devastating betrayal.

Can you watch ‘Betrayal: The Perfect Husband’: Season 1 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Season 1 on Hulu.

‘Betrayal: The Perfect Husband’: Season 1 Premiere Schedule

All three episodes begin streaming on Tuesday, July 11, so you can binge-watch the series if you wish.

Can you watch ‘Betrayal: The Perfect Husband’: Season 1 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Betrayal: The Perfect Husband’: Season 1 Premiere?

You can watch Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Season 1 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Betrayal: The Perfect Husband’: Season 1 Premiere Trailer