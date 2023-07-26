How to Watch ‘Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration'

If you’re a longtime fan of the reality competition series, you can’t miss the “Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration.” Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner hosts the event from the series’ iconic house. The action-packed special features footage from the past 24 seasons, new interviews, and big reveals about what went on behind the scenes. From budding romances to intense conflicts, the new special revisits all of the top moments from the show.

Of course, it wouldn’t be complete with appearances and interviews with longtime host Julie Chen Moonves. The anniversary special also features interviews with the most-loved houseguests, including a few winners.

Viewers will hear from the following competitors:

Cody Calafiore

Taylor Hale

Derrick Levasseur

Jordan Lloyd

Xavier Prather

Rachel Reilly

Azah Awasum

Hannah Chaddha Derek Frazier

Frankie Grande

Tiffany Mitchell

Janelle Pierzina

Danielle Reyes

Kaysar Ridha

Jeff Schroeder

Brendon Villegas

In addition to airing on CBS, “Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration” is available to stream both live and on-demand on Paramount+. Don’t miss the “Big Brother” Season 25 season premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Can you watch 'Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration' for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch CBS on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch ‘Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration’ with a free trial of Fubo or Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream 'Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration'?

You can watch CBS on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration' Trailer