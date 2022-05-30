 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Biography: Bobby Brown’ Live For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Take a look back on R&B star Bobby Brown’s life in a new documentary premiering on Memorial Day. “Biography: Bobby Brown” is a two-night event on A&E. The first part premieres on Monday, May 30 with the second segment to follow on Tuesday, May 31. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Biography: Bobby Brown’

“Biography: Bobby Brown” takes viewers on a special behind-the-scenes at his rise to fame. Bobby Brown grew up in the Roxbury, Massachusetts housing projects before beginning his career at a very young age. Along the way, he encountered substance abuse, his wife Whitney Houston’s tragic death, and the loss of his children, Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Junior. The docuseries gives a closer look at all of the ups and downs he faced while living a very public life.

The two-part series features exclusive interviews with his friends and family, as well as Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill.

In addition to the two-part documentary, a new reality series is debuting on A&E. The 12-episode series, “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” provides an up-close look into his life today. “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” will premiere immediately after the second part of “Biography: Bobby Brown.” After the premiere, you can watch new episodes of the series on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning on June 7.

How to Stream ‘Biography: Bobby Brown’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Biography: Bobby Brown” live on A&E using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: A&E + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: A&E + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: A&E + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: A&E + 17 Top Cable Channels

Watch the Preview for 'Biography: Bobby Brown'

