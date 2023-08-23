How to Watch Bishop Sycamore High School Football Documentary ‘BS High’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

How far would you go to make a quick buck? Roy Johnson would almost certainly go further than that, as he made clear when he created a fictional high school so he could coach its football team. Sound absurd? It happened, and the true story gets even weirder in “ BS High ,” the new documentary coming to Max on Wednesday, Aug. 29. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About Bishop Sycamore High School Football Documentary 'BS High' Premiere

IMG Academy is one of the best high school football programs in the country. Its 58-0 rout of Bishop Sycamore High School in 2021 gave the victory to the team that was expected to win, but hardly in the fashion it envisioned at the outset. It steamrolled Bishop Sycamore, leaving several players injured and opening a Pandora’s box of lies that is still being sifted through today.

The problem is that there is no Bishop Sycamore High School. It’s a fabrication of Coach Roy Johnson, who took money from parents and sold students on nothing but a collection of silver-tongued promises. Johnson has no academic credentials, no coaching experience, and apparently no scruples; this is the tale of how he cheated the entire nation when given a chance.

What devices can you use to stream Bishop Sycamore High School Football Documentary 'BS High' Premiere?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Get Started.”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device. 7-Day Free Trial $14.99 / mo. amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign-Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device. Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile.

Click “Account.”

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add Max Free Trial.

Bishop Sycamore High School Football Documentary 'BS High' Premiere Trailer