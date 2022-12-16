 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Black Adam’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The newest superhero flick from DC Comics is now available to stream! “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson comes to HBO Max on Friday, Dec. 16. The movie centers on its titular hero, a demi-god who was imprisoned thousands of years ago. Now free, Black Adam prepares to unleash his own brand of justice on the world, no matter who wants to stand in his way. You can watch “Black Adam” with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max, and you can enjoy it free by signing up for a seven-day trial through Prime Video Channels!

How to Watch ‘Black Adam’

About ‘Black Adam’

“The Rock” is back, this time as the titular antihero Black Adam. In ancient Kahndaq, the slave Teth Adam was gifted the almighty powers of the gods, but he used those powers for vengeance and was imprisoned. Now, 5,000 years later, he is freed and once again imposes his dark sense of justice onto the world. Refusing to surrender, Teth Adam is challenged by a team of modern-day heroes known as the Justice Society — Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone — who seek to return him to eternal captivity.

Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “One Night in Miami”) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life,” “Rush Hour 3”), Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Mummy”), Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers,” “Trinkets”) as Cyclone, Mo Amer (“Mo,” “Ramy”), Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things”), and Pierce Brosnan (the “Mamma Mia!” and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.

Can You Stream ‘Black Adam’ For Free?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial of its own. However, Prime Video subscribers can access a seven day free trial of HBO Max if they sign up through Prime Video Channels. All you have to do is:

  • Sign into your Prime Video account
  • Click here, or search for “HBO Max” on Amazon’s website
  • Click the HBO Max banner at the top of the search results
  • Click “Learn More,” then click “Start Your 7-Day Free Trial
  • Enter your information and complete the sign-up process
    That’s it! You’re ready to stream “Black Adam” for free, and enjoy the rest of HBO Max’s library at no cost for a week.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Black Adam’ on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch a Trailer for 'Black Adam'

