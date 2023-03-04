How to Watch ‘Black Girl Missing’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get ready to be on the edge of your seats for the entirety of Lifetime’s newest film. “Black Girl Missing” tells the story of a mother named Cheryl (played by Garcelle Beauvais) whose daughter disappears without a trace. Authorities and media dismiss her as a runaway while instead focusing on a missing white girl, but Cheryl will not give up hope. The film premieres Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch Black Girl Missing and Lifetime with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , or Hulu Live TV .

About ‘Black Girl Missing’

In the film, Cheryl initially believes her daughter Lauren is just ignoring her calls and messages after they argue about Lauren’s desire to drop out of college, but she soon discovers Lauren is missing. While she tries to get assistance from the authorities and the media, they swiftly brush Lauren off as a runaway because they are preoccupied with another case involving a missing white girl.

Cheryl and her 15-year-old daughter Marley desperately want to locate Lauren, so they ask the community of dedicated amateur internet sleuths for assistance. Cheryl also learns about the Black and Missing Foundation, and she is appalled to learn about the disparity in how cases involving missing people of color are handled due to a serious lack of resources.

The film stars Garcelle Beauvais, Iyana Halley, Taylor Mosby, Linda Park, and Cleo Fraser. As a companion to the film, Lifetime will release the special “Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing,” which will feature interviews with the families of real-life Black missing women as well as the participation of the Black and Missing Foundation in the cases.

