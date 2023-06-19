 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

NBA star and executive producer Stephen Curry brings together some of the biggest names in Black culture in a special celebration. Over two nights, four episodes of “Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture” will air. Many different voices in film, sports, television, and music offer their unique perspectives and celebrate their achievements. “Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture” premieres on E! on Monday, June 19, and Tuesday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch E! with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 'Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture'

About 'Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture'

“Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture” features the voices and faces of Black artists, athletes, stars, musicians, and more. The special event captures some of the amazing moments in pop culture and shows how they played a monumental role in each genre.

Throughout the four episodes, viewers will take a walk down memory lane and look at the histories of different genres. The special examines how athletes have transformed professional sports and the ways that Black culture has been honestly portrayed on TV for years. The “Music” episode, “Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture” delves into the rich history of hip-hop and explores a variety of iconic artists and creators. In the “Film” segment, take a closer look at the way Black culture has told important stories and made a lasting impact within the industry.

The following icons make appearances and share their stories with the world:

  • Erika Alexander
  • Laila Ali
  • Jabari Banks
  • Da Brat
  • Tamar Braxton
  • Erica Campbell
  • Nick Cannon
  • Misty Copeland
  • Laverne Cox
  • Stephen Curry
  • Victor Cruz
  • Dapper Dan
  • Dominique Dawes
  • D-Nice
  • Cedric the Entertainer
  • Scott Evans
  • Vivica A. Fox
  • Charlamagne Tha God
  • Tamron Hall
  • Kevin Hart
  • H.E.R.
  • Luke James
  • Coco Jones
  • Sugar Ray Leonard
  • Marsai Martin
  • Ne-Yo
  • Will Packer
  • Nina Parker
  • Billy Porter
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph
  • Wendy Raquel Robinson
  • Amber Ruffin
  • Stephen A. Smith
  • Justin Sylvester
  • Blair Underwood
  • Tank

What is the 'Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture' episode schedule?

The two-night event features the following four episodes:

  • Black Pop: Music”: June 19 at 8 p.m.
  • Black Pop: Television”: June 19 at 9 p.m.
  • Black Pop: Sports”: June 20 at 8 p.m.
  • Black Pop: Film”: June 20 at 9 p.m.

What devices can you use to stream 'Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture'?

You can watch E! on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture' Trailer

