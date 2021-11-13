 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Crunchyroll Cartoon Network

How to Watch ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

Steve Anderson

“Blade Runner” is often regarded as one of the most vital works of science fiction released in the last 50 years. That’s with good reason; it addresses some of the biggest moral issues of our time and still resonates with fans and viewers to this very day. Not surprisingly, spin-offs from this very popular film have emerged with varying levels of impact, and one more is joining the fray hoping to make its mark on the culture. It’s none other than “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” and it will hit both Cartoon Network ‘s Adult Swim block and Crunchyroll. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch Blade Runner: Black Lotus Premiere

When: Saturday, November 13 at 12 midnight ET
TV: Cartoon Network
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV or on Crunchyroll

About “Blade Runner: Black Lotus”

“Blade Runner: Black Lotus” picks up where the events of a previous “Blade Runner” spinoff left off. Known as “Black Out 2022,” the show featured a large-scale power outage, just as the name implies. “Black Lotus,” meanwhile, steps in following that power outage with a new replicant by the name of Elle.

Elle has a slate of particularly unusual and very deadly skills, as well as a data device that she can’t seem to open. She’s also got a tattoo of a black lotus, and very little memory of who she is or where she came from. So she’ll have to take those skills and her locked data storage device and try to piece together her own past.

Those who want to watch the 13-episode series will have two choices for doing so. First, they’ll be able to stream the series on the Crunchyroll platform. Conversely, those who prefer a linear option will be able to watch via Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim platform. Crunchyroll will have the original version with English subtitles, while those who favor a dub can get it through Adult Swim instead.

How to Stream “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” live on Adult Swim using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Cartoon Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Cartoon Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Cartoon Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Cartoon Network + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Cartoon Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

"Blade Runner: Black Lotus" Official Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.