How to Watch ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

“Blade Runner” is often regarded as one of the most vital works of science fiction released in the last 50 years. That’s with good reason; it addresses some of the biggest moral issues of our time and still resonates with fans and viewers to this very day. Not surprisingly, spin-offs from this very popular film have emerged with varying levels of impact, and one more is joining the fray hoping to make its mark on the culture. It’s none other than “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” and it will hit both Cartoon Network ‘s Adult Swim block and Crunchyroll. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch Blade Runner: Black Lotus Premiere

When: Saturday, November 13 at 12 midnight ET

TV: Cartoon Network

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV or on Crunchyroll

About “Blade Runner: Black Lotus”

“Blade Runner: Black Lotus” picks up where the events of a previous “Blade Runner” spinoff left off. Known as “Black Out 2022,” the show featured a large-scale power outage, just as the name implies. “Black Lotus,” meanwhile, steps in following that power outage with a new replicant by the name of Elle.

Elle has a slate of particularly unusual and very deadly skills, as well as a data device that she can’t seem to open. She’s also got a tattoo of a black lotus, and very little memory of who she is or where she came from. So she’ll have to take those skills and her locked data storage device and try to piece together her own past.

Those who want to watch the 13-episode series will have two choices for doing so. First, they’ll be able to stream the series on the Crunchyroll platform. Conversely, those who prefer a linear option will be able to watch via Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim platform. Crunchyroll will have the original version with English subtitles, while those who favor a dub can get it through Adult Swim instead.

How to Stream “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” live on Adult Swim using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

