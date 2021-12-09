How to Watch ‘Bloods’ Season 1 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Hulu has acquired a British medical comedy series titled “Bloods,” featuring Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks. They play the two main paramedics whose opposing personalities make for hilarious entertainment. You can watch with a subscription to Hulu on Thursday, December 9.

How to Watch ‘Bloods’ Season 1 Premiere

When: Thursday, December 9

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Hulu

About ‘Bloods’

The eight-episode series follows a group of paramedics who are not always well behaved but always put their duty to save lives above all else, despite their differences. Main character, Maleek (Kayo), acts like a tough loner, but when paired with bubbly, somewhat over-friendly divorcee Wendy (Horrocks), the partners soon learn how to get along.

“Bloods” originally premiered on the British broadcaster Sky but is now appearing on Hulu for a multi-season deal. The series’ new home will be exclusively on the platform, at least for a little while. Stars include BAFTA nominees Samson Kayo, Jane Horrocks, Lucy Punch, Julian Barratt, Adrian Scarborough, Aasiya Shah, Kevin Garry, and Sam Campbell.

Created by Kayo with Nathan Bryon, who also wrote for the kid’s show “Apple Tree Yard” and starred on “Ghosts,” “Bloods” is also written by Paul Doolan, who created the series “Trollied.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.