How to Watch ‘Bloods’ Season 1 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
Hulu has acquired a British medical comedy series titled “Bloods,” featuring Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks. They play the two main paramedics whose opposing personalities make for hilarious entertainment. You can watch with a subscription to Hulu on Thursday, December 9.
- When: Thursday, December 9
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Hulu
About ‘Bloods’
The eight-episode series follows a group of paramedics who are not always well behaved but always put their duty to save lives above all else, despite their differences. Main character, Maleek (Kayo), acts like a tough loner, but when paired with bubbly, somewhat over-friendly divorcee Wendy (Horrocks), the partners soon learn how to get along.
“Bloods” originally premiered on the British broadcaster Sky but is now appearing on Hulu for a multi-season deal. The series’ new home will be exclusively on the platform, at least for a little while. Stars include BAFTA nominees Samson Kayo, Jane Horrocks, Lucy Punch, Julian Barratt, Adrian Scarborough, Aasiya Shah, Kevin Garry, and Sam Campbell.
Created by Kayo with Nathan Bryon, who also wrote for the kid’s show “Apple Tree Yard” and starred on “Ghosts,” “Bloods” is also written by Paul Doolan, who created the series “Trollied.”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?
Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.