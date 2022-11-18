How to Watch ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

A new “Blue's Clues” and “Blue's Clues & You!” movie is heading to Paramount+ this week. The series’ original host Steve Burns returns to his role to star in “Blue's Big City Adventure.” It debuts exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, Nov. 18, and is a fun flick the whole family will enjoy. You can watch “Blue’s Big City Adventure” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’

About ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’

In “Blue’s Big City Adventure,” Steve and Blue head off to the Big Apple on a musical mission. Steve landed an audition for Rainbow Puppy’s Broadway musical and is excited to try out for a big role. While in New York City, the duo learns cool new dance moves and rocks out to an upbeat soundtrack. Along the way, they will discover what it means to chase their dreams and find out what dance means to them. However, the trailer shows that it’s not all smooth sailing, and a few special friends will have to step in to save the day.

The fun musical features the show’s more recent hosts Donovan Patton, who’s better known as Joe, and Josh Dela Cruz. Also in the film are several animated characters and other friends, including BD Wong, Ali Stroker, Alex Winter, Phillipa Soo, and Steven Pasquale.

Can You Stream ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’ For Free?

If you are not subscribed to Paramount+ yet, you can take advantage of Paramount+’s seven-day free trial. This is only available to new users, so you will have to sign up for a paid subscription if you have already used a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’ on Paramount+?

“Blue’s Big City Adventure” Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

