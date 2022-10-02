 Skip to Content
EPIX Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror

How to Watch ‘Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Just in time for the Halloween season, Epix is taking viewers on a journey behind the scenes of the horror industry. “Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror” is a new docuseries that examines the history of horror movies across five episodes. It’s produced by Blumhouse Productions, which is the company behind many popular horror titles, including “Insidious,” “Paranormal Activity,” and others. It all begins with the first installment on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on Epix and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror’

About ‘Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror’

“Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror” goes back to the 1930s to show how horror films got their start and then continues up to the genre’s most recent releases. It also explores the fascination with these spooky movies and their connection with what is going on in the real world. The docuseries highlights some of the biggest scares over the years.

Robert Englund, who played Freddy Kruger in “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” narrates the docuseries. Several prominent names in the horror genre make appearances as well. Historians, actors, experts, directors, and many others share their perspectives.

One new episode will premiere each Sunday through October 30. You can find the episode airdates and titles below.

Sunday, Oct. 2: “American Monsters”
Sunday, Oct. 9: “Atomic Nightmares”
Sunday, Oct. 16: “Unholy Dreams”
Sunday, Oct. 23: “Relentless Evil”
Sunday, Oct. 30: “A New Horror”

How to Stream ‘Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror” live on Epix using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
EPIX-^
$6		-^
$5		^
$6		^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Services

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $6 Epix
Includes: EPIX

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Hollywood Extra
Includes: EPIX

Philo

Price: $25

Add-on: $5 Epix
Includes: EPIX

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $6 EPIX
Includes: EPIX

Watch the Trailer for 'Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror'

