How to Watch ‘Bobby and Sophie On the Coast’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Food Network is bringing viewers along on a new adventure with Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie. In “Bobby and Sophie On the Coast,” the father-daughter pair explores all the local foods that the California coastline has to offer. The first episode premieres on Monday, Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Bobby and Sophie On the Coast’ Series Premiere

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

One new “Bobby and Sophie On the Coast” episode is available to stream on-demand each week on discovery+. The series features three one-hour episodes with one premiering each week.

About ‘Bobby and Sophie On the Coast’

In the new series, Bobby and Sophie check out a variety of different restaurants and learn about the dishes each one serves. They get to know the chefs, try delicious meals, and find out more about the local ingredients used, too. Of course, with the show set in California, there are plenty of beautiful sights to see along the way.

To kick off their exciting exploration, in the premiere episode, the pair heads to Hollywood. Bobby feels inspired by the foods he tasted, so he and Sophie visit the Original Farmers Market. He finds just what he needs to cook a Hollywood-style meal for his daughter.

The other two episodes include a visit to the Los Angeles-area beach towns and a trip to downtown LA. In the show, the father and daughter blend their areas of expertise. Sophie is a local reporter with knowledge about California, while Bobby is a famous chef who has years of experience in the kitchen.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream new episodes of “Bobby and Sophie On the Coast.” If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

How to Stream the ‘Bobby and Sophie On the Coast’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Bobby and Sophie On the Coast” series premiere on Food Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.