How to Watch ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 13 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s time to catch up with the Belcher family! Animated comedy series “Bob's Burgers” is returning to Fox for its 13th season. After the release of “The Bob's Burgers Movie” earlier this year, the series resumes on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch the latest season of the show with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 13 Premiere

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET Where: FOX

FOX Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New episodes of “Bob’s Burgers” will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on FOX.

About ‘Bob’s Burgers’

“Bob’s Burgers” Season 13 begins with an episode titled “To Bob, or Not to Bob.” In the premiere episode, Bob, Linda, and their children have joined forces with Mr. Fischoeder. Mr. Fischoeder is working on a play as an attempt to encourage his brother, Felix to fess up after stealing. Meanwhile, viewers will learn why Louise is so envious of Tina’s hands.

Also in the Season 13 premiere, the Belcher family discovers that their neighbor, Tan in Real Life, is moving out. This prompts them to step back and discuss their previous plan of expanding into that space, but they quickly realize that it wouldn’t have worked it.

The returning voice cast features H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Kristen Schaal as Louise, Dan Mintz as Tina, and Eugene Mirman as Gene. Several guest voices appear in Season 13. They include Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Sarah Silverman, Megan Mullally, Stephanie Beatriz, Jenny Slate, and Will Forte.

How to Stream the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 13 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Bob’s Burgers” Season 13 premiere on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

