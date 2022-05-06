How to Watch ‘Bosch: Legacy’ for Free On Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

“Bosch: Legacy” is the continuation of Prime Video’s long-running hit series “Bosch” and follows veteran cop Harry Bosch and his daughter, Maddie, now a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. The first four episodes of “Bosch: Legacy” premiere on Amazon Freevee on Friday, May 6 and you can watch with a free sign-up to Freevee.

Loosely based on the novel “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” from acclaimed author Michael Connelly, the first season of “Bosch: Legacy” follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator.

His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, Bosch uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line.

Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang), a tech-forward gadget whiz who shares Bosch’s commitment to justice and fondness for smooth jazz.

Date Episodes Released Friday, May 6 1, 2, 3, 4 Friday, May 13 5, 6 Friday, May 20 7, 8 Friday, May 27 9, 10

