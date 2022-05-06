 Skip to Content
Bosch: Legacy

How to Watch ‘Bosch: Legacy’ for Free On Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

“Bosch: Legacy” is the continuation of Prime Video’s long-running hit series “Bosch” and follows veteran cop Harry Bosch and his daughter, Maddie, now a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. The first four episodes of “Bosch: Legacy” premiere on Amazon Freevee on Friday, May 6 and you can watch with a free sign-up to Freevee.

How to Watch Bosch: Legacy on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

About ‘Bosch: Legacy’

Loosely based on the novel “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” from acclaimed author Michael Connelly, the first season of “Bosch: Legacy” follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator.

His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, Bosch uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line.

Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang), a tech-forward gadget whiz who shares Bosch’s commitment to justice and fondness for smooth jazz.

Bosch: Legacy Release Schedule

Date Episodes Released
Friday, May 6 1, 2, 3, 4
Friday, May 13 5, 6
Friday, May 20 7, 8
Friday, May 27 9, 10
  • Watch
    amazonfreevee.com

    Freevee

    Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to hundreds of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV.

    Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.

    If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a dedicated mobile app is available for iOS and Android.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    amazonfreevee.com

Check out the trailer for 'Bosch: Legacy':

