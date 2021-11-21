How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames

When: Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Gaudreau and Calgary take on Boston

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (10-3-5, second in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (9-5-0, fifth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -168, Flames +143; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary square off against Boston. He’s sixth in the in the league with 21 points, scoring seven goals and recording 14 assists.

The Bruins are 6-1-0 at home. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Brad Marchand with eight.

The Flames have gone 8-2-2 away from home. Calgary ranks 10th in the NHL recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.3 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with eight goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 20 points. Patrice Bergeron has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Gaudreau leads the Flames with 14 total assists and has 21 points. Andrew Mangiapane has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flames: 4-2-4, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).

Flames: None listed.