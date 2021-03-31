How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks on March 31, 2021 Live Online: Bally Sports Southwest

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, this is the first game on the all-new Bally Sports Southwest (which rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest). If you want to stream the game, the only way to do it is with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Mavs games all year long.

In Boston, the game is available on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.