 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks on March 31, 2021 Live Online: Bally Sports Southwest

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, this is the first game on the all-new Bally Sports Southwest (which rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest). If you want to stream the game, the only way to do it is with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Mavs games all year long.

In Boston, the game is available on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Boston≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Boston + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy