How to Watch 2022 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game 3 Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

In Boston and San Francisco the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In Boston, San Francisco, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN3, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Sling TV and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Boston, Golden State meet with series tied 1-1

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -3.5; over/under is 212.5

NBA FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in game three of the NBA Finals with the series tied 1-1. The Warriors beat the Celtics 107-88 in the last matchup. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 28 points.

The Celtics are 28-13 in home games. Boston ranks fourth in the NBA with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 6.9.

The Warriors are 22-19 on the road. Golden State ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).