How to Watch the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 6 Live Online on May 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, Boston, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum and the Celtics try to clinch conference finals against Miami

Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -8.5; over/under is 200.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Celtics lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the Eastern Conference finals over the Miami Heat in game six. The Celtics won the last meeting 93-80 on May 26 led by 25 points from Jaylen Brown, while Bam Adebayo scored 18 points for the Heat.

The Celtics are 33-19 in conference games. Boston scores 111.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Heat are 35-17 against conference opponents. Miami is the top team in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.9% from deep. Victor Oladipo paces the Heat shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 26.9 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 48.0% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Tyler Herro is shooting 44.7% and averaging 20.7 points for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 107.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.8 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 101.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).

Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (groin).

