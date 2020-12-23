How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.