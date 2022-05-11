How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Live Online on May 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In Boston, Milwaukee, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Celtics, Bucks face off with series tied 2-2

Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -5.5; over/under is 214.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics for game five of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 2-2. The Celtics defeated the Bucks 116-108 in the last meeting. Al Horford led the Celtics with 30 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points.

The Celtics are 33-19 in Eastern Conference games. Boston leads the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 104.5 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Bucks are 33-19 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is second in the league with 46.7 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Smart is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Khris Middleton averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is shooting 49.5% and averaging 30.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 106.2 points, 49.2 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).

Bucks: Serge Ibaka: out (illness), Khris Middleton: out (knee).