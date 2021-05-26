How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 26, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves
- When: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NESN
- Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Southeast
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southeast
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-