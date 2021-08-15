 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-6, 8.23 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 5.24 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -285, Orioles +231; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on the Red Sox Sunday.

The Red Sox are 36-24 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .445 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the team with a .573 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Orioles are 21-40 on the road. Baltimore is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .322.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 16-2. Chris Sale earned his first victory and Bobby Dalbec went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Boston. Jorge Lopez took his 13th loss for Baltimore.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $84.99------
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

