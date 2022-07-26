How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio). In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Guardians take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians (48-47, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (49-48, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Bryan Shaw (4-2, 5.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -155, Guardians +135; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians enter the matchup against the Boston Red Sox after losing three in a row.

Boston is 49-48 overall and 24-23 in home games. The Red Sox have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .317.

Cleveland is 23-28 in road games and 48-47 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez has 32 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs while hitting .292 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .205 batting average, 8.17 ERA, outscored by 56 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .286 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Winckowski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)