MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (6-8, 6.40 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -187, Royals +163; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Red Sox are 24-17 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the MLB. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .329.

The Royals have gone 15-25 away from home. Kansas City has slugged .386 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a .503 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-5. Hirokazu Sawamura secured his fourth victory and Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Boston. Josh Staumont took his second loss for Kansas City.