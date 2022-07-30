MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, NESN, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch on FS1, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Brewers seek to continue win streak, play the Red Sox

Milwaukee Brewers (56-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-51, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-7, 4.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -112, Brewers -106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 50-51 record overall and a 25-26 record in home games. The Red Sox have hit 100 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Milwaukee has a 56-44 record overall and a 30-24 record on the road. The Brewers have hit 136 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Christian Yelich has 16 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .257 for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 13-for-35 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .215 batting average, 8.59 ERA, outscored by 59 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)