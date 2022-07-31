MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Brewers try to continue win streak, play the Red Sox

Milwaukee Brewers (57-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-52, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-8, 4.38 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (3-5, 5.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -138, Red Sox +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 50-52 overall and 25-27 at home. The Red Sox are ninth in the AL with 100 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Milwaukee has a 57-44 record overall and a 31-24 record on the road. The Brewers are 42-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Rowdy Tellez has 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 65 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-41 with two doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .233 batting average, 7.99 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)