How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: John Gant (4-7, 3.77 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (2-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -300, Twins +241; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Minnesota will face off on Thursday.

The Red Sox are 40-26 on their home turf. Boston is averaging 4.8 RBI per game this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 93 total runs batted in.

The Twins are 25-38 on the road. Minnesota is hitting a collective .243 this season, led by Luis Arraez with an average of .307.

The Twins won the last meeting 9-6. Alex Colome earned his fourth victory and Jake Cave went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Minnesota. Hansel Robles took his fifth loss for Boston.