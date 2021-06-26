MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

When: Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston, New York, and nationally, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -115, Yankees -101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to play the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 19-10 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .256 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .320.

The Yankees are 17-22 against the rest of their division. New York’s team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the team with an OBP of .373.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Garrett Whitlock earned his third victory and Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBI for Boston. Domingo German took his fifth loss for New York.