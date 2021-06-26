MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule
On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees
- When: Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT
- TV: Fox
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Boston, New York, and nationally, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)
LINE: Red Sox -115, Yankees -101; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to play the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.
The Red Sox are 19-10 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .256 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .320.
The Yankees are 17-22 against the rest of their division. New York’s team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the team with an OBP of .373.
The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Garrett Whitlock earned his third victory and Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBI for Boston. Domingo German took his fifth loss for New York.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•