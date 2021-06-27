How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. While in New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Yankees games all year long.

Nationally, the game will air on TBS outside of the New York and Boston markets.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.33 ERA, .85 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.07 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox +138, Yankees -158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to take on the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 20-10 against AL East opponents. Boston has slugged .433, good for third in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a .564 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Yankees are 17-23 against teams from the AL East. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.60, Jordan Montgomery paces the staff with a mark of 4.06.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-2. Nathan Eovaldi earned his eighth victory and Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Montgomery took his second loss for New York.