MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, NESN, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Outside of New York and Boston, the game is airing nationally on Fox Sports 1.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (5-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -164, Yankees +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will face off on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 30-19 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .312.

The Yankees are 23-23 on the road. New York is slugging .395 as a unit. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .466.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-2. Yacksel Rios notched his third victory and Rafael Devers went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Boston. Gerrit Cole took his fifth loss for New York.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network, NESN, and Fox Sports 1 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN and Fox Sports 1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

