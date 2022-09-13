How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, NESN, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Outside those markets, the game is airing on TBS, which can be streamed on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox play the Yankees on home winning streak

New York Yankees (85-56, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (69-72, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (11-7, 3.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 218 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-11, 4.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -168, Red Sox +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the New York Yankees.

Boston has a 69-72 record overall and a 35-34 record at home. The Red Sox rank ninth in the AL with 133 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

New York has a 35-34 record in road games and an 85-56 record overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.28.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 14th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 26 home runs while slugging .531. Xander Bogaerts is 16-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 23 doubles and 55 home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 12-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .285 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: day-to-day (heel), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)