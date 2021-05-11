 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Boston and Oakland will meet on Tuesday. Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 37 strikeouts).

The Red Sox are 10-9 in home games in 2020. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .326 is second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with an OBP of .419.

The Athletics have gone 8-4 away from home. Oakland has hit 46 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Ramon Laureano leads the club with seven, averaging one every 17.6 at-bats.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.