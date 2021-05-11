How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Boston and Oakland will meet on Tuesday. Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 37 strikeouts).

The Red Sox are 10-9 in home games in 2020. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .326 is second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with an OBP of .419.

The Athletics have gone 8-4 away from home. Oakland has hit 46 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Ramon Laureano leads the club with seven, averaging one every 17.6 at-bats.