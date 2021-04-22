 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Stream Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Online on April 22, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

  • When: Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
  • TV: Root Sports Northwest and NESN
  • Stream: Watch with
In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

