MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Online on April 24, 2021: TV Channels
On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners
- When: Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest and NESN
- Stream: Watch with
In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.
Boston and Seattle will square off on Saturday. Chris Flexen (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) pitches for the Mariners, while Nathan Eovaldi (3-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) pitches for the Red Sox.
The Red Sox are 7-7 on their home turf. The Boston offense has compiled a .282 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .371.
The Mariners are 6-3 in road games. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .292 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .405.
The Mariners won the last meeting 7-3. Rafael Montero earned his second victory and Mitch Haniger went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Darwinzon Hernandez registered his first loss for Boston.
