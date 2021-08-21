How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-10, 5.55 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6, 4.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -337, Rangers +268; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 38-24 on their home turf. Boston has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads them with 29, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Rangers have gone 14-46 away from home. Texas has slugged .367 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .480.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-0. Chris Sale earned his second victory and Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Boston. Dane Dunning took his eighth loss for Texas.