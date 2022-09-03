MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on September 3, 2022: Viewing Options

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Rangers enter matchup against the Red Sox on losing streak

Texas Rangers (58-73, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-68, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-4, 7.27 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers come into the matchup against the Boston Red Sox after losing six games in a row.

Boston has a 65-68 record overall and a 33-34 record in home games. The Red Sox have a 22-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas is 58-73 overall and 30-35 on the road. The Rangers are 41-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Red Sox are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 25 home runs while slugging .537. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 18 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 72 RBI for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 16-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .317 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 3-7, .271 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta: day-to-day (calf), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)