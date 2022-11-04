How to Watch ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The biggest Hindi film of 2022 is coming to Hulu on Friday, Nov. 4. “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” is the first part in the Brahmāstra trilogy. The story centers on a secret society called the Brahmānsh which, generation after generation, has protected many divine Astras (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world. But what would happen if the power of these weapons was unleashed? You’ll have to watch “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu to find out!

Brahmāstra: the Trilogy, is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe, the “Astraverse.” It is a new and totally original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

“Brahmāstra Part One” tells the tale of Shiva, a young man and the film’s protagonist, who believes he has found an epic love of his own with a girl named Isha. But their world is turned upside-down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the secretive Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he hasn’t even begun to fully understand - the power of Fire.

