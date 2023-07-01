How to Watch ‘Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze — Live from Laurel Canyon’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

HBO’s latest concert offering is for sinners, saints, and fools alike. This Saturday, July 1, the streamer will present the HBO Original concert film “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon.” Taped in 2022 and initially presented at the Ross House in Los Angeles and IMAX theaters, the concert presentation gives viewers an inside, intimate look at the work of nine-time Grammy winner Carlile, who, alongside her band, performs her Grammy Award-winning 2021 album “In These Silent Days.” “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon” will debut on HBO and be available to stream on Max on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About 'Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze -- Live from Laurel Canyon'

Taped in 2022 and directed by Sam Wrench, who previously helmed the Max Original concert film “Lizzo: Live in Concert,” the concert film features performances from the nine-time Grammy Award winner of her acclaimed 2021 album “In These Silent Days,” which, which, with the singles “You and Me on the Rock,” “Broken Horses,” and “Right on Time,” earned Carlile 10 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and taking home prizes for Best Americana Album and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.”

Featuring not only reimagined songs from the album but also original takes on classics such as David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” “In The Canyon Haze” pays homage to the artists who shaped Carlile and demonstrates why she, in turn, has gone on to shape so many other artists in return.

'Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze -- Live from Laurel Canyon' Trailer