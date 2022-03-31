 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart

How to Watch ‘Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Author and research professor Brené Brown takes her audience on an important journey in her new HBO Max series. In “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart,” which shares the title with Brown’s latest book, she helps people find meaningful ways to transform their lives. The series debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, March 31. All five episodes will be available to stream on the premiere date, so you can binge it all at once, or dole it out when you need the positive reinforcement. You can watch “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart” with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart’

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

There is not a free trial for HBO Max, so you will have to pay for a subscription. For the best deal, you can sign up for an annual subscription. When you pre-pay for a full year, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month and save 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu if you haven’t already done so. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, the only way to stream “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart” is with a paid subscription. You can sign up for HBO Max to stream the new series and check out the streaming service’s other offerings while your subscription is active.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart

March 31, 2022

Researcher and six-time #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Brené Brown takes viewers on an interactive journey through the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. Grounded in more than two decades of research, Brown brings together a dynamic mix of powerful storytelling, pop culture references, and a range of impressive researchers to share the language, tools, and framework for meaningful connection.

About ‘Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart’

In her unscripted series, Brown takes viewers on an “interactive journey through the range of emotions and experiences,” according to the logline from HBO Max. She has spent over 20 years researching these topics and is now delivering vital tools and techniques to people everywhere. This necessary information can be used for stress, anxiety, and many other challenges. With this series, Brown hopes to provide audiences with everything they need to create meaningful connections in their lives.

Sign Up
hbomax.com

HBO Max

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”

Sign Up
$9.99+ / month
hbomax.com

Watch the Trailer for 'Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart':

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.