How to Watch ‘Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Author and research professor Brené Brown takes her audience on an important journey in her new HBO Max series. In “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart,” which shares the title with Brown’s latest book, she helps people find meaningful ways to transform their lives. The series debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, March 31. All five episodes will be available to stream on the premiere date, so you can binge it all at once, or dole it out when you need the positive reinforcement. You can watch “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart” with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart’

When: Thursday, March 31

Thursday, March 31 Where: HBO Max

HBO Max Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

There is not a free trial for HBO Max, so you will have to pay for a subscription. For the best deal, you can sign up for an annual subscription. When you pre-pay for a full year, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month and save 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu if you haven’t already done so. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, the only way to stream “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart” is with a paid subscription. You can sign up for HBO Max to stream the new series and check out the streaming service’s other offerings while your subscription is active.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart March 31, 2022 Researcher and six-time #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Brené Brown takes viewers on an interactive journey through the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. Grounded in more than two decades of research, Brown brings together a dynamic mix of powerful storytelling, pop culture references, and a range of impressive researchers to share the language, tools, and framework for meaningful connection.

About ‘Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart’

In her unscripted series, Brown takes viewers on an “interactive journey through the range of emotions and experiences,” according to the logline from HBO Max. She has spent over 20 years researching these topics and is now delivering vital tools and techniques to people everywhere. This necessary information can be used for stress, anxiety, and many other challenges. With this series, Brown hopes to provide audiences with everything they need to create meaningful connections in their lives.