How to Watch ‘Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
Author and research professor Brené Brown takes her audience on an important journey in her new HBO Max series. In “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart,” which shares the title with Brown’s latest book, she helps people find meaningful ways to transform their lives. The series debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, March 31. All five episodes will be available to stream on the premiere date, so you can binge it all at once, or dole it out when you need the positive reinforcement. You can watch “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart” with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart’
- When: Thursday, March 31
- Where: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
There is not a free trial for HBO Max, so you will have to pay for a subscription. For the best deal, you can sign up for an annual subscription. When you pre-pay for a full year, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month and save 16%.
You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu if you haven’t already done so. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, the only way to stream “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart” is with a paid subscription. You can sign up for HBO Max to stream the new series and check out the streaming service’s other offerings while your subscription is active.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart
Researcher and six-time #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Brené Brown takes viewers on an interactive journey through the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. Grounded in more than two decades of research, Brown brings together a dynamic mix of powerful storytelling, pop culture references, and a range of impressive researchers to share the language, tools, and framework for meaningful connection.
About ‘Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart’
In her unscripted series, Brown takes viewers on an “interactive journey through the range of emotions and experiences,” according to the logline from HBO Max. She has spent over 20 years researching these topics and is now delivering vital tools and techniques to people everywhere. This necessary information can be used for stress, anxiety, and many other challenges. With this series, Brown hopes to provide audiences with everything they need to create meaningful connections in their lives.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”
