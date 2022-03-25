How to Watch ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you were a fan of the first season of Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix original series “Bridgerton”, you will be happy to learn that the series is back for its second season. After Season 1 was one of the pandemic’s biggest breakouts, the story continues with the premiere of Season 2 this week. All eight episodes will premiere on the streaming service at once, so you can binge the entire season this weekend. “Bridgerton” Season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix beginning on Friday, March 25. You can watch the series with a subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

When: Friday, March 25

Friday, March 25 TV: Netflix

Netflix Stream: Watch with a subscription to Netflix.

About ‘Bridgerton’

“Bridgerton” is a romance series — based on the “Bridgerton” book series written by Julia Quinn — that follows the powerful Bridgerton family and is set in the early 19th Century Regency Era in England. Season 1 followed Daphne as she hoped to find true love; now, another sibling gets a chance to fall in love. Like the first season of the Netflix Originals series, there will be plenty of drama, scandals, gossip, and romance ahead for the Bridgerton family.

“Bridgerton” Season 2 will focus on the love story of Daphne’s brother Anthony. As things heat up for Anthony, he finds himself stuck in the middle of a love triangle.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, told E! News: “With Anthony, there’s just so much conflict with everything he’s doing. He means so well and he’s got such a good heart and he loves his family. Once I fell in love with him and realized that he meant well, that means that you can really push the boundaries as to how unfair and toxic he can be to his lovers and to his sisters and to his mother.”

Four new faces will join the “Bridgerton” cast for its second season; Charithra Chandran stars as Edwina Sharma, while Shelley Conn plays Kate and Edwina’s mother, Lady Mary Sharma. Calam Lynch plays the role of Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young stars as Jack.

Season 2’s episodes include:

“Capital R Rake”

“Off To The Races”

“A Bee in Your Bonnet”

“Victory”

“An Unthinkable Fate”

“The Choice”

“Harmony”

“The Viscount Who Loved Me”

Seasons 3 and 4 have also been confirmed, though Rimes has plans for at least eight seasons of the show.

Bridgerton December 25, 2020 Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

Does Netflix Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer a free trial. To watch the new season of “Bridgerton,” you will need to sign up for a Netflix subscription for one month or longer.

How Much Does Netflix Cost?

Netflix starts at $9.99 per month for a basic subscription.