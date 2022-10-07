 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Bring It On: Cheer or Die Syfy

How to Watch ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Chelsea Powers

The “Bring It On” franchise is still alive and well thanks to Syfy. Sadly, we can’t say the same for the Diablos cheer squad. The seventh film puts a unique spin on the cheerleading series. To celebrate Spooky Season, in addition to the competitive world of cheerleading, the team also now has to survive being locked in a building with a crazed killer. The film is set to premiere Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Premiere of ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’

About ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’

“Bring It On: Cheer or Die” involves an abandoned school, vanishing teammates, and Halloween night. What could go wrong? Well, a lot more than just risky stunts. Training in secret for their regional cheer competition, the squad plans to rehearse at an abandoned school. But once they start, the team slowly starts to vanish.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die

September 27, 2022

Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals, but when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves.

Cheer practice becomes survival camp once they realize that there’s a killer locked inside the school with them. The team must work together if they want to compete at regionals, but the killer won’t be fought off so easily. While the fear closes in around them, they quickly realize that they only have two options: Do you cheer? Or do you die?

How to Stream ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Bring It On: Cheer or Die” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Syfy--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Syfy + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Syfy + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Syfy + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Syfy + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Syfy + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'Bring It On: Cheer or Die' Teaser

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.