How to Watch ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The “Bring It On” franchise is still alive and well thanks to Syfy. Sadly, we can’t say the same for the Diablos cheer squad. The seventh film puts a unique spin on the cheerleading series. To celebrate Spooky Season, in addition to the competitive world of cheerleading, the team also now has to survive being locked in a building with a crazed killer. The film is set to premiere Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Premiere of ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. ET TV: Syfy

Syfy Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’

“Bring It On: Cheer or Die” involves an abandoned school, vanishing teammates, and Halloween night. What could go wrong? Well, a lot more than just risky stunts. Training in secret for their regional cheer competition, the squad plans to rehearse at an abandoned school. But once they start, the team slowly starts to vanish.

Cheer practice becomes survival camp once they realize that there’s a killer locked inside the school with them. The team must work together if they want to compete at regionals, but the killer won’t be fought off so easily. While the fear closes in around them, they quickly realize that they only have two options: Do you cheer? Or do you die?

How to Stream ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Bring It On: Cheer or Die” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

