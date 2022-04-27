How to Watch “Bullsh*t The Game Show” On Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Howie Mandel returns to the world of gameshows with his latest contest, “Bullsht,” a Netflix trivia show that’s about just about everything but the right answers. Contestants will have to either correctly answer or convincingly lie their way through trivia questions for a chance to win $1,000,000. The first season of “Bullsht The Game Show” premieres on Wednesday, April 27. You can watch with a Subscription to Netflix.

About “Bullsh*t The Game Show”

“Bullsh*t The Game Show” is part of Netflix’s growing trend of introducing unscripted and more familiar genres of content, which includes game shows.

Hosted by Mandel, “Bullsh*t The Game Show” will offer contestants a chance to win big money, even when they don’t know the correct answer. Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers -– and persuading their opponents that they are accurate. To win big in this game you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room to cash in, you just have to convince everyone that you are.

